In one of the most famous Old Testament passages, King Solomon asks for a knife to settle a dispute involving two women and a baby.
“Cut the baby in half!,” Solomon orders in 1 Kings. “That way each of you can have part of him.”
When one of the women objects, Solomon recognizes the mercy and compassion of the real mother. He awards the baby to her.
In our world, Solomonic wisdom was largely absent in a judicial panel’s drafting of new state Senate districts. At least not in Buchanan County, where the 34th District is cleaved in half from north to south.
The west half of the county, including St. Joseph, stays in the 34th Senate District that includes all of Platte County. The east half, a rural area, joins the 12th Senate District that covers the northwest corner of Missouri. The dividing line is the 102 River in the north, Southeast Riverside Terrace in the middle and then Interstate 29 to the south.
A citizens commission came up with other scenarios, some of which combined Buchanan and Andrew counties and others that split Buchanan County from east to west. Failure to reach an agreement meant the issue was handed off to a six-judge panel so that new district boundaries could be drawn in time for the 2022 elections.
The panel’s decision, released last week, shouldn’t come as a surprise. Redistricting occurs every 10 years based on the census. It was understood that population growth would make it impossible to keep the 34th District in its current form of Platte and Buchanan counties. Platte County has too many people to combine with Buchanan County.
The final result, though, should leave plenty of questions for those who live in this part of the state. Buchanan County’s population ranks 14th in Missouri based on the 2020 Census.
The seven largest counties, all in Kansas City, St. Louis or Springfield, were broken up in some form. They had to be because of their size. Of the next seven largest, from Boone to Buchanan counties, only one emerged from the redistricting process split between two districts.
Who might that be? Buchanan County, of course.
You could make an argument that two senators are better than one and that Buchanan County will enjoy more representation. This isn’t a critique of those who currently serve the 12th and 34th Districts, both of whom have been extremely responsive to the needs of this community.
But one goal of redistricting has been to keep communities intact. In failing to do so, those who drew up these districts gave a strong impression that this part of the state remains an afterthought to those who don’t have an 816 or 660 area code.
