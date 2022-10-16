Recently, Linda Judah announced her retirement as director of the Social Welfare Board in Buchanan County. Her departure should spark a conversation both on Judah’s positive impact on the community and the Social Welfare Board’s legacy in filling gaps in health services for the poor.
The board traces its roots back to 1913 and can call itself the oldest free health clinic in the United States. Judah, in her nearly 17 years as executive director, has seen countless families who live at or near the poverty level receive health care and dental services. The role of this clinic often goes unnoticed — unless you are one of the many who rely on its services to make sure family members, including children, get the medical and dental care they need.
The clinic provides medical and dental services to uninsured persons within 200% of the poverty level, which is $46,000 for a family of three.
The Social Welfare Board, which receives funding from the city and county, is an example of how tax funds can be utilized to benefit people in need. It continues to fulfill its original mission while also expanding services to meet modern needs and demands.
The long history of the Social Welfare Board illustrates how it takes a partnership of nonprofit and government agencies working together to meet the needs of those among us who struggle. Nonprofits are often seen as the true heroes: Groups where neighbor help neighbor in tangible ways. However, the Social Welfare Board, created by statute, also gives people a “hand up” by helping meet and defray medical costs.
Since taxes are a reality, and since we elect representatives who spend our tax monies, we are often rightly angered when we feel those representatives spend our tax dollars on frivolous things that have limited value in our community. This is another reason to praise this particular usage of our tax dollars: The Social Welfare Board represents the kind of compassion we should strive for, with its noble use of tax money and other sources of funding to make sure those around us have access to much-needed care. Even if you don’t go to the Social Welfare Board, it impacts all of us by reducing the use of high-cost emergency room services as a source of primary care.
We should be thankful for those programs that have demonstrated consistent effectiveness. This includes the Social Welfare Board, which has a nearly 110-year track record of making St. Joseph a better place and of helping children and families stay healthy.
