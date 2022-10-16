This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Linda Judah is retiring after nearly 17 years as executive director of the Social Welfare Board.

Recently, Linda Judah announced her retirement as director of the Social Welfare Board in Buchanan County. Her departure should spark a conversation both on Judah’s positive impact on the community and the Social Welfare Board’s legacy in filling gaps in health services for the poor.

The board traces its roots back to 1913 and can call itself the oldest free health clinic in the United States. Judah, in her nearly 17 years as executive director, has seen countless families who live at or near the poverty level receive health care and dental services. The role of this clinic often goes unnoticed — unless you are one of the many who rely on its services to make sure family members, including children, get the medical and dental care they need.

