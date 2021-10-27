A recent study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture might quash some of the stereotypes surrounding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.
Far from a program that only lavishes benefits to those in urban areas, SNAP might have more of an impact in rural parts of the country, including Missouri.
The USDA report shows that SNAP, commonly referred to as food stamps, provided a bigger economic boost to rural areas than to cities. Federal food benefits increased rural output by 1.25%, employment by 1.18% and rural household income by 0.68%, according to the USDA.
That’s because money spent on food will free up household income for other goods and services. The same dynamic happens in urban areas, where the government spends more to provide SNAP benefits, but the impact wasn’t as dramatic, according to the USDA. The government found that spending on nutrition programs benefits the farming and food-processing industries that tend to be centered in rural areas.
The USDA’s analysis covered the period of 2009 to 2014 when benefits surged following the recession of 2008-09. SNAP participation rose from 26 million in 2007, before the recession, to a record 47 million in 2013. The numbers declined as the economy improved, but not as quickly as they rose when times were tough. SNAP participation didn’t drop below 40 million until 2019, then it started to spike again with the pandemic and its drastic impact on economic activity.
Amid ongoing debate about the government’s role in the economy, it might be time to see these numbers for what they are. Drop the freeloader myth and see SNAP as a program that not only benefits those in need but has a wider economic impact. It’s also time to see poverty and hunger as something that touches all parts of the country, not just people that live in large population centers.
In addition, the barren shelves in sections of some grocery stores, an outcome of panic buying and supply chain dysfunction, might serve as an eye-opener to those who don’t have much personal experience with food shortages or insecurity. Wheat prices are soaring and grocery inflation is up to 4.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This means the need for SNAP assistance might not evaporate any time soon.
But it’s also worth noting that it’s easier to get people on government assistance, whether SNAP or some other program, than to get them off of it. The 10-year trend shows that.
The best solution to growing government dependency, in urban or rural areas, is through policies of sustained economic growth and price stability.
