You can make an argument that Missouri Western State University needs to offer majors in art, English, history, political science, sociology and other subjects that are traditional to higher education.

Certainly, if you have a Ph.D, you can take a very eloquent position that these programs, primarily in the liberal arts and humanities, belong on a college campus.

What you can't say is that Missouri Western is any less of a university because of the action taken Wednesday, when the Board of Governors voted to phase out 20 programs of study as part of an initiative to reduce costs and stabilize the university's deteriorating financial position.

There's a lot of ground between eliminating worthless degree programs and becoming a glorified training institute for nurses and office workers. Missouri Western's decision, which by all accounts was difficult and taken with deep regret, falls somewhere in the middle.

Where exactly it falls is in the eye of the beholder, but understand that Western's board and administration did not forfeit the university's status as a university because it eliminated programs with low enrollment. It definitely won't lose the designation. A few years ago, Western gained university status amid a general legislative rush to rename institutions of higher education across the state. Lawmakers gave it as much thought as those license plates making the Missouri Fox Trotter the official state horse.

Even looking beyond the official name, Wednesday's decision stings but does not diminish Western's luster. The local university remains focused on higher learning and on applied learning that seeds St. Joseph with skilled and dynamic professionals.

After the phased elimination of majors, Missouri Western will retain nearly 60 degree programs. Some programs originally slated for a phase-out, like secondary education, convergent journalism and vocal and instrumental music, escaped the ax but could be redesigned. Programs in cinema, law and applied math will be added. It still will be possible to take classes in world civilizations and English literature.

When the dust settles, future Western students might determine that University President Matt Wilson did them a favor in insisting that their college experience gives them not just the ability to think critically, but a ticket to a job in a rapidly changing workplace.

In this sense, Wilson takes the place of the adult who hears that an idealistic young person wants to pursue a degree in one of those interesting and enlightening fields of study that we all love. Then comes the awkward question:

"What are your plans for that?"