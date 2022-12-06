The morning of Dec. 7, 1941, dawned with Americans still feeling relatively immune from a world in turmoil. That changed after Pearl Harbor.
Today, it’s possible to feel a similar sense of splendid isolation even as the country remembers an unprovoked attack that occurred 81 years ago. The speeches and vows to “never forget” should be more than mere words as the World War II generation fades into history. Of the 16 million Americans to serve in World War II, only 167,000 are still alive. Some of them used to call this newspaper asking for stories on Pearl Harbor. At some point, the calls from veterans stopped and their wives contacted the newspaper for coverage.
Now, the phone doesn’t ring. That’s unfortunate because those who experienced the day of infamy would have plenty to tell us. Perhaps they could remark on the disturbing similarities between their world and what’s happening today with war in Europe and a battle for economic supremacy with an assertive power in Asia.
In a New York Times op-ed, Stephen Wertheim of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace writes that it would be wise to view World War II less as a moral triumph (the easy and popular patriotic position) and more as a cautionary tale. That’s a harder conversation because it implies that today’s world order is tenuous and the cost of total war is unimaginable. Even worse, in an era of cyberwarfare and hypersonic missiles, it becomes harder to retreat behind the safety of two vast oceans.
But a retreat from the world stage has always been a foolish dream, one that delays rather than prevents calamity. Adam Tooze, his book “The Wages of Destruction,” makes a convincing case that Germany’s defeat in World War II was inevitable given its shortcomings in raw materials and production capacity. That means the only way for Hitler to win would have been for the West to back down.
Led by the United States, the allies stood firm and the world was a better place because of it. In this country at least, that resolve can trace its roots to the first planes emerging over the horizon early in the morning of Dec. 7 in Hawaii.
Today, we see little of the resolve that came after Pearl Harbor. Outside of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Churchill-like voice for freedom is hard to find. In the United States, the current president is a good man but he does not give the impression of someone with the fortitude of a Truman, Kennedy or Reagan — leaders of the free world who elicited strength but delivered peace.
Today, the world seems to be unraveling just as it was before Dec. 7, 1941. More so than on the 50th, 60th or 70th anniversaries of that attack, we face the real possibility of sleepwalking into another destructive war.
