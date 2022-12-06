This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Pearl Harbor Anniversary (copy)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.

 File photo | U.S. Navy via AP

The morning of Dec. 7, 1941, dawned with Americans still feeling relatively immune from a world in turmoil. That changed after Pearl Harbor.

Today, it’s possible to feel a similar sense of splendid isolation even as the country remembers an unprovoked attack that occurred 81 years ago. The speeches and vows to “never forget” should be more than mere words as the World War II generation fades into history. Of the 16 million Americans to serve in World War II, only 167,000 are still alive. Some of them used to call this newspaper asking for stories on Pearl Harbor. At some point, the calls from veterans stopped and their wives contacted the newspaper for coverage.

