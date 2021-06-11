April’s dismal national payroll report was enough of a shocker that Republican governors in half of U.S. states, including Missouri, moved to end extended unemployment benefits.

The governors believed that jobless benefits were creating a disincentive to work, while others say that businesses have been slow to increase wages and attract new workers. Labor statistics showed an improved picture for May, though the overall economy still has about 8 million fewer jobs today than it did in February of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force.

One thing that was overlooked was that there is upward pressure on wages, which suggests the labor market is beginning to function the way that it should with or without jobless benefits. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that average hourly earnings for all private employees increased by 15 cents, to $30.33 in May, following an increase of 21 cents in April. For production employees, earnings rose 21 cents in May and 14 cents in April.

In Buchanan County, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reports an average annual salary of $49,786, or $23.94 an hour. That’s higher than Boone County (Columbia), Greene County (Springfield) and Jasper County (Joplin).

Also in Missouri, the National Federation of Independent Businesses surveyed its membership and found that 22% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, up two points from April. In the survey, 26% of small businesses said labor quality was their top concern, while only 8% cited rising labor costs as an issue.

“Nearly half are still having trouble finding qualified workers. Until this changes, consumers will face higher costs at small businesses, which are being forced to offer higher wages to try and fix the shortage problem,” said Brad Jones, NFIB state director in Missouri.

The key word in his statement is qualified, suggesting that dissatisfaction with wages could be related to a skills gap or education deficit more than a stingy employer. That is something that can’t be fixed by extending unemployment benefits but will require a longer-term investment in training.