In his book “The Dream of Scipio,” the English author Iain Pears asks what it means to be civilized.
“Are you civilized if you read the right books, yet stand aside while your neighbors are massacred, your land laid waste, your cities brought to ruin?”
His novel deals with societies that are either in terminal decline or facing an existential threat: the final days of the Roman Empire, Europe during the Black Death and France in 1940 after the German invasion.
Maybe a common characteristic of civilizations in decline is that people stop caring. Last week, a man was arrested with zip ties and a gun outside the home of a U.S. Supreme Court justice. The most shocking thing wasn’t the arrest but the fact that so few people seemed to care. In fact, some appeared gleeful on social media, saying in effect that this is what you get when there’s a lack of gun control.
They fail to see this disturbing incident for what it is. An attack on judges would represent an affront to the rule of law and a sign of a nation sliding into banana republic territory. If judges are assassinated, what’s to stop people from killing politicians, newspaper reporters or religious leaders if they don’t like what they have to say?’
Some would say that schoolchildren already are targets of violence, and that is a fair point. But turning away in the face of even more violence will make things worse, not better, for all.
It doesn’t matter where you fall on the political spectrum because there are extremists on both sides. They must all be resisted.
Some may scoff at what they see as an overly cozy relationship between national media and congressional Democrats in the way the Jan. 6 hearings are presented to the American people, but that shouldn’t muddle the core issue. What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, represents another kind of affront to civilization that should be condemned in no uncertain terms.
It, too, doesn’t have to be political. Indeed, the editorial writers of the New York Post were among the few to make the connection that the hearings actually help Republicans if the attention forces them to field a presidential candidate other than Donald Trump, a divisive figure whose candidacy presents probably the only realistic path to Joe Biden’s re-election.
The politics, however, are only secondary. Regardless of how it plays in the next election cycle, all sides should care deeply about signs of a broader societal breakdown when mobs attack the peaceful transition of power or an unhinged individual plots against a conservative jurist.
Both are signs of the same problem. We congratulate ourselves on the books we read or the apps we download. Meanwhile, society crumbles around us.
