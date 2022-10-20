You can argue all you want about whether the Federal Reserve is acting too aggressively in raising interest rates.
What can’t be disputed, however, is the limited impact of political considerations in the Fed’s decision-making process. The central bankers seem impervious to the fact that there’s an election less than three weeks away and — gulp — the race for president essentially starts on Nov. 9.
If rates must be raised, even at the risk of sliding into recession, then the Fed is willing to do so regardless of the political consequences.
U.S. energy policy is different. Decisions on fuel production and storage seem to twist in the fickle winds of politics. Those winds only blow harder the closer we get to Nov. 8.
President Joe Biden appears comfortable using the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve like a lifeline on one of those game shows. “Folks are mad about gasoline prices, so can I call the Energy Department for a 15 million barrel drawdown?”
Like a lot of things, just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Biden has chosen the political expediency of tapping 180 million barrels that are supposed to be reserved for national emergencies like war, oil embargoes or natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina.
Biden’s action will have the impact of draining SPR stocks from 620 million barrels at the start of this fiscal year to less than 445 million barrels, the lowest level since the 1980s.
Biden’s critics may exaggerate the immediate impact, but it is in the long term a reckless political maneuver that leaves the country exposed during the next national emergency.
In the near term, the biggest problem is that the United States may have to resupply the reserves with crude oil at considerably higher prices. The White House promises to restock when oil prices are $67 to $72 a barrel, but what are the chances of that happening?
Brent crude hasn’t sold for that low since the last month of 2021. Biden’s own Energy Department is forecasting a spot price of $93 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $95 per barrel in 2023. That’s even with the unprecedented release from the SPR stockpiles.
The best way to drive down oil prices is to drive the economy into recession, but Biden is opening the taps for the very opposite reason. He wants to prevent the economic drag of high fuel prices, which is understandable, but he also wants to avoid the political fallout from voters. That’s not acceptable.
The strategic reserves weren’t created as a political lever to pull during election years. It’s why Congress should demand the power to authorize drawdowns of the SPR in the future, to put the brakes on what is a risky election-year gamble.
