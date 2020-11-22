It takes someone with a dismal outlook to see the lights, the festivity and the excitement of the Christmas shopping season and exclaim, “I wonder which of these establishments won’t make it?”

Sorry about the lump of coal, but the fact remains that the first quarter is the polar opposite of the fourth for many retailers. It’s a time of reckoning, when some stores and retail businesses close after the all-important holiday shopping season wasn’t enough to lift sales. These announcements, or so it seems, always appear to come on a cold, gray day in February.

Local stores have felt the pressure for years as online retailers claim a greater share of the pie. This year, COVID-19 adds urgency to this make-or-break season for many retail businesses. Shoppers will be reluctant to crowd into stores because of safety concerns, further increasing the allure of online shopping. Adding insult to injury, a study from Jungle Scout finds that 1 in 4 Americans plan to spend less this year on Christmas shopping and 34% already increased online spending in the third quarter of 2020.

For more than a decade, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has sponsored a campaign, known as Shop St. Joseph, that encourages consumers to do their holiday spending at stores, restaurants and other participating businesses in the city. This year, more than 100 merchants are part of Shop St. Joseph, from salons and food retailers to jewelry and clothing stores. The contest runs until Dec. 14, with a drawing two days later.

It’s temping to brush this off as a sort of self-interested boosterism, with shoppers gaining a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize or multiple second-chance prizes, but in 2020 this initiative has evolved into something more serious. Between COVID and Amazon, the viability of businesses that pay local taxes and employ a local workforce is hanging in the balance.

It might be asking too much for everyone to crowd into a store on Black Friday, like days of old. But some effort should be made, between now and Dec. 14 and certainly between now and Dec. 24, to try to spend money at local stores and restaurants that serve as a quiet backbone of the local economy.

It’s more than goodwill or a chance for a big payday, though there’s nothing wrong with either.

Brick-and-mortar stores, both national chains and those that are owned locally, need your support more than ever this year. Consider it less of an emotional appeal and more of a practical argument that will allow these stores to survive into 2021 and beyond.

Maybe the first quarter will be a little less of a letdown.