The St. Joseph Board of Education faces a difficult balancing act after deciding to pause its efforts to upgrade high-school facilities in the city.

Passive opposition always emerges to this kind of thing, but board members may have noticed the bumper stickers and online petitions that favored retaining three high schools. This suggests a more active, impassioned opposition.

School Board President Seth Wright seemed to acknowledge this, diplomatically, when he said that the district needs more time to “come up with a plan and a vision that this community can support.” Translation: The district faced a ballot beat-down if it moved too fast.

It is hard to believe the board is still trying to convince the public that change is needed. This process was launched more than a year ago, when the district brought in outside companies to conduct studies of both facilities and demographics. These reviews raised red flags about declining enrollment and aging, inefficient buildings.

There were enough focus groups, surveys and building tours to draw comparisons to Planning a Course Together, or PACT. Nearly a decade ago, this PACT initiative produced a master plan calling for building renovations and closures.

This brings us to the other problem for the school district, one that’s more troublesome than the save-our-schools bumper stickers. If St. Joseph’s population can’t support three high schools, if the buildings put this city at a competitive disadvantage, then the board will have to act at some point in order to avoid losing public confidence in these community engagement attempts that seem to come up regularly.

If you do nothing, it becomes the educational equivalent of a riverfront development plan.

St. Joseph’s population seems to have a deep attachment to its high schools, more so than other communities. Any plan that would result in closure was going to be a tough sell, regardless of the details or the price tag. Public support will take not only a good plan, but an expert sales pitch.

Throughout this process, the district’s tendency to put two faces forward — Wright and Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl — may have been an attempt to control the message. Or it may have been overconfidence after these two men successfully got the levy extension passed.

In hindsight, this approach created an impression that the board was having trouble reaching its own consensus on the future of high school facilities in St. Joseph. Maybe that’s unfair, but if the impression exists, how do you expect to sway uncommitted voters?

Next time, the board will need to convince itself and then present a strong and unified voice before it can convince the public.