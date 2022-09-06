Missouri lawmakers were supposed to begin a special session Tuesday to consider agricultural tax credits and a $700 million income tax cut.
Last month, Gov. Mike Parson primed the pump with a series of speeches, including one in St. Joseph to promote what he calls the biggest tax cut in state history. With a largely friendly audience, this kind of barnstorming can give an impression that everyone is on board. They’re not.
The special session was delayed a week so the governor’s office could continue negotiations with legislative leaders on the final details of the tax package.
Maybe it’s no big deal. It makes sense to get your ducks in a row and to hold the special session at the same time as the regularly scheduled veto session, set to begin next week in Jefferson City. It could be minor tweaks to the tax package, although there is talk of House Republicans pushing for a bigger reduction while the Missouri Budget Project, a liberal nonprofit group, is advocating for tax credits geared more toward the lowest-income Missourians.
But the delay can’t help but fertilize a dormant seed of doubt about the ability to find agreement on an issue that should be a short putt for the Republican majority. It’s this majority that will call the shots on what can pass at the end of the day. Nothing is ever as easy as it looks.
Recall the chaos of the 2022 regular session when disagreements over redistricting caused months of dysfunction and delay in the Senate. Also recall that Parson went out on a limb when he vetoed two issues that a gridlocked legislature managed to pass: agricultural tax credits and a one-time income tax rebate ($500 for single taxpayers and $1,000 for married couples).
It was a risky move to discard a guarantee of temporary relief in exchange for something bigger and longer-lasting, especially if some legislative factions support income tax cuts but not ag tax credits. Will the governor’s gamble pay off?
If facts rather than personalities prevail, then yes, this tax cut can still get through. A case can be made that a reduction in the top income tax rate, from 5.3% to 4.8%, is sustainable and in the long-term best economic interests of the state. The agricultural tax credits aren’t just important to farmers and producers but to anyone who benefits from an abundant food supply and a strong rural economy. That means Northwest Missouri.
The devil, as they say, is in the details as these negotiations continue. But you have to wonder, if the Republican majority can’t agree on income tax cuts at a time of budgetary surplus, what exactly are they capable of accomplishing?
