A recent story in the News-Press points out that the discussion on school facilities in St. Joseph has gone on since 2017.
That assessment might be overly generous. It seems like the talk about the St. Joseph School District’s building footprint has gone on longer than that, but then maybe some of us are just punch-drunk from talking about it ad nauseam.
In truth, it’s a discussion that’s still needed, just as in 2017 or whenever. Many St. Joseph School District buildings are old, they’re expensive to maintain and some of them may be underutilized given the enrollment trends. Compared to what you’ll see in some Kansas City suburbs, the condition of our Depression-era school buildings sends a poor message both to outsiders looking to locate in St. Joseph and to young people who probably feel like the kid who’s always forced to wear hand-me-downs.
We know what some of you are thinking. Academics are more important. A good teacher can educate in a barn.
Across the country, the pandemic highlighted the importance of academics and classroom instruction. Just this month, the National Assessment of Educational Progress painted a dismal picture of students falling behind academically as learning moved to less-effective online models. Eighth-grade math scores were especially bad, illustrating the urgent need to catch up on a national level. It’s assumed that a similar impact was felt in St. Joseph.
But the pandemic also illustrated the importance of students being in the classroom. Maybe more than a few would be more interested in doing so in a facility with more modern amenities, technology and features. (Even barns have Wi-Fi now). Those of us with our new iPhones and pickup trucks might sound a little hypocritical if we start the conversation with the belief that school buildings from the 1930s are just fine.
That’s all it is right now, a conversation, as school officials and community members consider the current status and future outlook of school buildings, part of a discussion stemming from the Vision Forward community engagement process.
The biggest problem for the district, if it chooses to go down the facilities road, isn’t just resistance to big changes at the high school level. It will need to address a sense of confusion about whether the genesis for any idea comes from the Vision Forward process, the Facilities Planning Committee, the full school board or some combination.
But the concerns about facilities haven’t gone away, even though the superintendent behind a previous ill-fated bond issue has literally left the building. That probably means it wasn’t one man’s pipe dream but a real problem that at some point needs to be addressed.
