City officials believe they know what’s needed to get a Downtown hotel to thrive in St. Joseph.
Some form of taxpayer subsidy, a community improvement tax, a reputable developer and a national hotel affiliation.
That makes perfect sense. The city tried those things in 2004. It worked ... for about 15 years. Go back to the bygone days of 2004 and you’ll find a City Council that was eager to prime the pump for hotel improvements in St. Joseph’s Downtown core. At that time, the council approved a tax-increment financing package to cover $2.7 million in redevelopment costs.
As a result, the facility regained its Holiday Inn affiliation and provided a splendid first impression to visitors. It changed to a Radisson and then a Red Lion but stayed in business long enough to meet its repayment obligation under the TIF agreement.
It closed in 2019 during a time of strong economic growth. You can’t hang the hotel’s recent struggles, and its appalling condition, on the pandemic.
Who knows what happened? All we know is that the hotel property, in its current shuttered state, does not provide much in the way of good first impressions. It probably needs more work than what was required in 2004, more so the longer it stays “vacant.”
We understand some of the reluctance to pursue a public-private partnership, a term that’s code for taxpayers shouldering some of the risk. Been there, done that.
But it’s practically impossible to imagine some sort of vision for Downtown’s continued growth and redevelopment that doesn’t include a viable hotel, or at least something other than the eyesore and homeless magnet that currently occupies that location. What the council and city staff need to ask themselves isn’t how to craft an incentive package that gets a Downtown hotel open for business and looking spiffy. They’ve shown they can do that.
The council’s challenge is in pursuing hotel redevelopment in a way that makes a facility viable for the long term, not just the duration of a TIF or a tax abatement period. It also needs to spark a wider renewal of St. Joseph’s Downtown commercial district.
It’s fair to say that’s a harder nut to crack. It’s something that didn’t happen with the 2004 redevelopment. Otherwise, how would it be in this state right now?
It would be wise for both the city staff and the elected council, if they move forward with some sort of public subsidy, to acknowledge that the last attempt was not a complete success. No one who approved the 2004 TIF envisioned what we have in that location right now.
They will need to show how this time will be different, not just for the hotel but for Downtown as a whole.
