Let’s hope that St. Joseph’s plunge into the world of electric scooters goes better than the ill-fated bicycle share experience from a few years ago.

The Pony Express Ride Share program was launched in the optimistic hope that free, public-use bicycles would drag St. Joseph into the realm of hip, progressive cities.

In a few years, the fleet was whittled from 40 bikes to zero from wear-and-tear or theft. While there are some differences, it should provide a cautionary tale as St. Joseph considers regulations that would allow dockless electric scooters in St. Joseph.

There’s nothing wrong with a company — in this case, a fairly new entity called Bird — spending its own money to offer this service in St. Joseph. There are some differences from the bike share program, notably a nominal fee and GPS tracking. Both features could serve as a deterrent to theft.

And yet the city of Windsor, Ontario, recently paused its scooter program due to what was described as a “disheartening” increase in thefts. This was despite what Bird Canada officials described as a pointless crime because the GPS locks the wheels for nonpaying customers, making the scooters useless.

Closer to home, Columbia, Missouri, is bringing back Bird scooters after a hiatus. KMIZ-TV reported that some downtown business owners expressed concerns about the lack of speed restrictions and the way scooters were parked in front of businesses or in the middle of sidewalks, creating obstacles for customers and restricting access for those with disabilities.

“A lot of our businesses were concerned that they are being left right in front,” one business owner told the Columbia station, “at the same time, we know we want to be a progressive city.”

None of this means St. Joseph shouldn’t open the doors to Bird. Taking one of these scooters for a spin seems fun, convenient and environmentally responsible.

It’s just that St. Joseph city officials tend to be easily flattered in their desire to be known as a progressive city. We saw this with the bike share program and it was certainly apparent when the council approved a $25,000 monthly agreement with ASM Global for consulting on the proposed Krug Park redevelopment.

As one of the largest events management companies in the world, ASM should have known that Krug wasn’t suited for major shows with 20,000 fans. Like ASM, Bird is a company with big ambitions.

Founded by a former Uber and Lyft executive, Bird is merging with a special purpose acquisition company. The deal brings hope of a public offering and $428 million in cash for operations and growth.

Should some of that growth occur in St. Joseph? Why not?

The city, however, should take off the rose-colored glasses and try to head off as many bumps in the road as possible.