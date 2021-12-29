A key feature of COVID-19 discussions and debates involves coming to grips with the scientific process.
Rarely has the process of scientific experimentation and discovery been so visible and so scrutinized as it has been during the ongoing research and conversations about how best to prevent and treat the coronavirus.
Some people have a mistrust of the scientific process. This is either because of past abuses such as those sometimes experienced in communities of color. A shocking 20th-century example can be found in the experimentation done at Tuskegee.
Controversy also arises from perceived conflicts between science and faith. Faith groups have a complicated history with the scientific community. On the one hand, history shows us times when people of faith assisted in the advancement of science by emphasizing human freedom, exploration and the benefits of deeply examining creation. On the other hand, advances in science have at times caused communities of faith to assume a defensive posture.
Thankfully, more often than not throughout history — at times after messy and very public controversies — science and faith have found ways to peacefully coexist and even thrive. Likewise, traditionally underrepresented communities have found ways to benefit from the advances scientific discovery brings to the table.
So regarding COVID-19, perhaps science can assist by offering clearer communication about the process of research and its conclusions. Scientists can exercise humility by reminding the public that the process of discovery is ongoing. Furthermore, being aware of the language used to convey data also can help. After all, when we go to our local doctors, we expect to hear the diagnoses in non-technical and accessible language.
Likewise, those of us who are not scientists can make sure we are respecting the hard work and process of discovery that committed researchers employ. If we are people of faith, we do not have to assume that discoveries or procedures are in opposition to our faith, even if we do not understand them. After all, many people of faith see their approach to religion as “faith that seeks understanding” (to quote the fourth-century theologian Augustine).
Just as our faith grows, so too our knowledge of the universe can grow. This does not have to require “blind faith.” Rather, it involves trust in the process and careful consideration of the voices we take seriously. If a mechanic gives you a way to fix car problems, he or she may be wrong. However, you are going to lean toward trusting the mechanic over the person with no mechanical training. Perhaps we can challenge ourselves to use the same standard when it comes to scientific research.
