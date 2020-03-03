High school open enrollment survives for another school year. This development illustrates one of three realities about the St. Joseph Board of Education.

■ The board is spineless and backs down when faced with public pressure.

■ The board is receptive and listens to the view of the public, which expressed concerns about the ability to attend a high school of choice.

■ The board is realistic and sees that education, like health care, is a complex tangle that can’t be easily reformed or changed when a tough issue is addressed.

We’ll go with the last one. The board’s vote was to take a pause on open enrollment restrictions, not to reverse course. The delay leaves the board open to criticism that it takes on tough decisions and doesn’t follow through, but one board member said that’s not an entirely fair assessment.

“The board almost unanimously believes open enrollment needs to go away,” said Dr. Bryan Green, who emerged as the board’s swing vote on open enrollment. “There was a group that would like to see that taken care of as soon as possible. Other board members would like to see that roll into a long-range plan. The question for me is, when will that happen?”

From a public relations and administrative planning standpoint, it made sense to delay the end of open enrollment until the start of the 2021-22 school year, which was what the board did at its last meeting. The problem lies in whether to push ahead with an end to open enrollment in a year and a half or wait to tie it in with some sort of high school facilities upgrade, something that could take longer given the public’s reaction to the possible closing of one or two high schools.

“It became clear we could not build a consensus in the community in that short of a time frame,” Green said.

The other wildcard is the board makeup itself, because two seats are up for election. It’s possible the board will have two new members with strong views on maintaining open enrollment or three high schools, so it’s quite possible this month’s vote isn’t the last word. The three votes in favor of ending open enrollment, however, are not up for election and will remain on the board.

Open enrollment and high school facility upgrades are related but not necessarily joined at the hip. In the long run, an end to open enrollment has merit, because it makes it harder to paper over differences between schools and forces a reckoning to ensure facilities and programs of equal quality for every student.

Green is right to express concern about the speed of change, but the board remains on solid ground in targeting open enrollment for eventual demise.