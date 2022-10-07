If you’re a high-ranking Missouri Republican official, the thought must have crossed your mind while following the campaign for U.S. Senate.
Thank God Herschel Walker is not from the Show-Me State.
Sure, it could have been good for Mizzou football in the early 80s, but four decades later your state is stuck with a deeply flawed candidate with control of the U.S. Senate on the line.
Missouri Republicans faced the prospect of their own flawed candidate to replace three-term incumbent Roy Blunt, a highly respected figure who is not seeking re-election. Instead, Eric Schmitt emerged from a crowded GOP primary field and faces Trudy Busch Valentine, a Democrat, along with Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitutional Party candidate Paul Venable.
A push for an independent candidate lost steam after Schmitt defeated scandal-plagued former Gov. Eric Greitens in the primary. This can be viewed as a sign that Republican support has coalesced around Schmitt, the state’s attorney general. Recent polling shows him with an 11% lead over Busch Valentine.
One reason for this support might be that Schmitt has successfully identified issues that Missourians care about, namely the economy, energy security, public safety and religious freedom. He promises to stand firm against the Biden administration’s soft-on-crime and lax border enforcement policies. The state intelligentsia will scoff at his legal actions as attorney general against mask mandates, but his views were not out of line with the Missourians who were concerned with government overreach and wanted to make their own choices on the pandemic response.
Busch Valentine has chosen to make an issue of Schmitt’s vote on a 2013 measure that allowed foreign ownership of Missouri farmland. It’s a puzzling focus given that only 1.1% of Missouri farmland is owned by foreign entities. Beware, because there is a sense that in bigger cities this whole issue is just a Trojan horse for opposition to large-scale animal farming in general.
Perhaps it’s an issue for further consideration in the Missouri General Assembly. Busch Valentine may want to run for a state representative position in Northwest Missouri and try for a seat on the Agriculture Committee. Good luck with that.
In Washington, the bigger issues are rising prices, taxes and regulations, energy and even the power of Big Tech.
Schmitt understands that and, for that reason, he has this newspaper’s endorsement for U.S. Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.