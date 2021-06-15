You never know what to think when law enforcement shows great prolificacy in getting drugs off the street.

Case in point, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force remains particularly busy, including a record bust that involved 14 pounds of methamphetamine. It’s good that these officers can get illegal drugs off the street, but it’s not so great that there are so many drugs to get off the street.

For the second half of 2021, something other than supply and demand could affect the frequency of this kind of drug interdiction.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law House Bill 85, better known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act. This measure, known as SAPA, prohibits police in Missouri from enforcing any federal gun laws that infringe on the Second Amendment rights of Missourians.

A similar version of this bill passed in 2013, only to get vetoed by Gov. Jay Nixon. One thing that’s changed in those eight years is the Biden Administration, which seems eager to throw aside all of that moderate campaign talk and appease progressives on green energy, taxes and immigration. It would stand to reason that guns could be next, prompting a move to preempt federal overreach.

Opponents howled when Parson signed it, but SAPA is not that different from the anti-commandeering doctrine that prevents local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration laws.

The challenge with HB85 will be with its practical application. This measure threatens to complicate the relationship between federal agencies and multijurisdictional drug task forces, like the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force or NITRO in Northwest Missouri. That’s because local officers are often assigned to federal agencies like the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. There’s a lot of question about whether this law will make it harder to conduct the kind of investigations that netted 14 pounds of meth in Buchanan County.

The final version of this legislation seems to acknowledge the tension and seeks to strike a balance between the rights of law-abiding individuals to bear arms and the need for law enforcement officers to do their jobs, sometimes in concert with federal agents.

The law declares that Missouri officers are not prevented from accepting aid from federal officials and it shall not be a violation to provide material support to a federal official pursuing a suspect when there is a “criminal nexus” with another state. It also allows cooperation if a weapons violation is “ancillary” to certain felony investigations.

All this probably means that law enforcement in this state will face an additional paperwork burden as they seek to comply with this law while also continuing to get illegal drugs off the streets.