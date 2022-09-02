By any measure, what happened last weekend on the streets of St. Joseph was profoundly tragic.
Two people were killed in separate accidents on Aug. 28. One involved a motorcyclist at 10th Street and Frederick Avenue and the other was a single-vehicle rollover accident on Woodbine Road.
As is often the case, the discussion turns to personal responsibility in the wake of these deadly events. While making no assumptions about the causes of these specific accidents, the police dutifully reminded the public to obey speed limits and traffic signals, avoid texting while driving and wear seat belts in cars and helmets on motorcycles. By all means, don’t drink and drive.
These common-sense steps are a big part of making our streets safer, but they’re not the only part. There’s also the issue of traffic enforcement.
Yes, motorists can do more, but isn’t it time to admit that police, even with major staffing challenges, need a more visible presence to control speeding and reckless driving on the streets of St. Joseph? Sometimes, just seeing a police cruiser on the side of the road makes a big difference, even if the officer isn’t writing many tickets that day.
It’s fair to ask how often that happens.
The annual city budget shows that St. Joseph police issued 6,983 traffic summonses in 2021, compared to 20,362 in 2016. That’s a drop of 66% in five years. The police department’s annual report for 2021 showed a 40% year-over-year drop in warning tickets and a 44% decrease in uniform summonses.
Some of this could be due to how the pandemic affected driving habits. There were 17,813 summonses in 2019 before the number cratered and didn’t come back after 2020. Some of it could be attributed to legislation in the wake of the 2014 Ferguson unrest that made it difficult to revoke a license for a minor traffic offense, a move that eliminated a significant enforcement mechanism in municipal court.
But one thing that seems certain, at least to anyone who’s been behind the wheel in this city, is that the trend isn’t because people are suddenly better drivers. Business and travel activity is at least close to pre-pandemic levels, so maybe it’s time to do the same with enforcement.
We understand there is an issue with staffing. The department’s 2021 report shows that the traffic unit is down to one sergeant and three officers.
That needs to be part of the discussion heading into a half-cent sales tax measure for police salaries, as do the driving habits of the general public. But don’t leave out the importance of making it clear that traffic enforcement is a priority for the city, with or without the tax. The police department should strive to do that.
