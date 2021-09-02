Water flows in one direction. It goes downhill, taking the path of least resistance.
Regulations follow the same principle. Just find a sympathetic judge and an administration that sees the world as you do. The next thing you know, the old regulations are tossed out and you’re in business.
It’s a good strategy if you’re a lawyer for a certain special interest. If you’re a farmer or landowner who wants to make decisions without government interference, you’re feeling jittery right now.
Let’s back up a little bit, to January. That’s when Joe Biden takes office and can’t undo his predecessor’s decisions fast enough. Before you can say “come on, man,” U.S. government policy does a 180 on the Keystone Pipeline, fracking, border control, climate change and the World Health Organization.
Strangely, one of the few Donald Trump decisions that Biden left in place was the withdrawal from Afghanistan. We all saw how that turned out.
But one Trump-era regulation that survived the initial Biden onslaught was the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. Just barely. Biden ordered federal agencies to review this rule, which farm organizations had praised for clearing up the uncertainty surrounding the Obama-era Clean Water Rule. Much derided as the “Waters of the United States,” the Obama-era rule did not clearly define tributaries and adjacent waters and created a new definition called “neighboring waters.”
The ambiguous nature of this WOTUS rule raised concerns that federal jurisdiction would extend not just to navigable waters, which fall under the Clean Water Act, but to private wetlands and even “ephemeral bodies” that don’t have water in them most of the time. Farmers, businesses and property owners faced the prospect of delaying improvements to their property while seeking permits and waiting for bureaucratic approval.
So Biden’s intention to revise the federal rule generated concerns that, once again, every ditch would be considered navigable water suitable for Uncle Sam’s prying eyes.
Now, a U.S. District Court has thrown out the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, leaving in place the 1980s regulations that predate both Trump and Obama. The ruling adds renewed urgency to the current process of revising the federal rule to determine exactly what are navigable waters. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, calls the public comment period for this revision woefully inadequate, given the stakes for agriculture and rural areas.
It seems strange that there would need to be litigation and a federal comment period on what qualifies as Waters of the United States. But those who have this water on their land are aware of what’s at stake here.
