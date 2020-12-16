At some point, it isn’t about supporting Joe Biden or Donald Trump. It’s about supporting reality.

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States. That reality proved difficult for some to accept, partly because the race was so close, partly because of new methods of voting and partly because our polarized society sees the other side as the embodiment of evil rather than the other side.

Here’s something for Trump supporters to contemplate. A Biden presidency won’t be that bad, especially if a Republican victory in the Georgia Senate run-offs tempers some of the incoming administration’s most progressive aspirations.

Biden, if anything, has proven to be pliable. Here is a politician who cozied up to southern segregationists at the start of his Senate career and once lamented that President George H.W. Bush wasn’t doing enough to put “violent thugs” in prison.

Are we endorsing these views or suggesting that Biden still holds them? Of course not. He seems to be a decent man. We are only saying that the next president has demonstrated an ability to bend to the political winds.

Those winds were not unkind to Republicans in downballot races this fall, suggesting that voters rejected Trump more than Trumpism. This is something that Republicans seemed to miss in the weeks after the election in refusing to accept the results and instead clinging to conspiracy theories and dubious legal arguments.

Perhaps they failed to see the long view, that a midterm election is 23 months away, and those almost always favor the party not in the White House. Or perhaps some, with presidential aspirations of their own, understood the long-term ramifications all too well and didn’t mind seeing Trump damage his reputation with a reckless attack on democratic institutions.

It was a dangerous game, one that is all but over with Monday’s Electoral College vote and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s remarks congratulating Biden one day later. History will tell whether Biden ends up as a good president, an average president or a bad president. We hope that there is still plenty that unites Americans, like the desire to fund transportation improvements or get some form of coronavirus relief passed. Failure to accept reality keeps that from happening.

Is that spirt of compromise possible, even on the low-hanging fruit? The letter that outgoing President George W. Bush left for President Obama shows what’s possible. It reads, in part:

“There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your “friends” will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me.”

Can we summon that spirit again? Those times seem so long ago.