Sewer bills have emerged as St. Joseph’s version of waste, fraud and abuse. It’s easy to rail against them but harder to make much progress after the campaigning stops.

Good luck to the politician who suggests that St. Joseph residents need to pay higher sewer bills. The same goes, we might add, to editorial writers or consultants.

City leaders demonstrated admirable political dexterity in the suggestion to postpone a sewer rate increase for one more summer. It certainly can’t be a bad thing to show that you lack a tin ear amid a chorus of complaints.

Mayor Bill McMurray suggests that other funds could cover a proposed 3% increase recommended in an engineering firm’s rate study. The mayor acknowledges the hardship caused by a rate increase in the middle of an economy-shattering pandemic. He also noted a second, more practical reason: the desire to gain voter approval for a bond issue aimed at fixing deteriorating bridges in the city limits.

A bond question to repair or replace 12 bridges was supposed to go on the April ballot, but that election date was postponed statewide. No doubt the city dearly wishes the issue had been placed on a February ballot, but here we are.

Someone could argue that the city is robbing Peter to pay Paul if it shifts $850,000 from one fund to another to cover the cost of the sewer mandates. Certainly, local governments are going to come up short on the revenue side this year, as Linda Bilmes, a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, told NBC News.

“Can you increase property taxes, retail taxes, income taxes, special investments? Can you increase service fees? Well, no,” she said. “Nobody’s using services. Can you expand the number of fees? Can you increase traffic violations? Well, nobody’s driving.”

But we already know that. The bigger problem might be the city robbing Peter to get stiffed by Paul. Here’s what councilman P.J. Kovac said about the bridge bonds at a recent budget hearing. “They can run it,” he said, “but I don’t see how it’s going to pass.”

The latest Missouri Department of Labor report on new unemployment claims sheds some light on what the city is facing. Buchanan County residents filed 1,958 new unemployment claims in March, an increase of 1,400% from the previous month. To put it another way, March filings are 85% of Buchanan County’s total claims for all of 2019.

If a majority of the City Council wants to give a one-year break on sewer bills because they think it’s the right thing to do, then they should do it. If they want to get a $20 million bond package through at the polls, they may want to figure out a way to get people back to work as soon as possible.