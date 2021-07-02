In considering the two sales tax measures on the Aug. 3 ballot, it’s worthwhile to think like shoppers instead of government officials.
The typical shopper doesn’t buy a gallon of milk and see $4 going to the dairy producer and then buy a loaf of bread and contemplate $2 for the baker. The money comes from the same place — the shopper’s checking account — so it’s viewed in more holistic terms as “the grocery bill.”
So it is with the city’s proposed half-cent sales tax for park improvements and Buchanan County’s quarter-cent tax for law enforcement. The voter could be forgiven for simply saying, “When it’s added up, what’s this going to cost me?”
The answer is 90 cents on a $10 purchase if both measures pass and are added to the current rate, which would go to 9.2%. This is nearing the 9.8% to 10.8% in Jackson County. The question then becomes, just like the shopper needs milk and bread, does the public need this extra revenue?
We’ll start with the parks tax because the city moved first to put the measure on the ballot. A citizen’s committee laid out a list of $60 million in projects for the 10 years of this tax. Yes, there is a sunset. Some of the more significant items include $9 million for the amphitheater, stage and castle at Krug Park, $7 million for the lap pool at the Aquatic Park, $2.3 million to replace the original floor and refrigeration improvements at the Bode Ice Arena and $2.1 million to modernize Civic Arena for community events and bigger attractions like the Division II Women’s Final Four in 2023.
Except for $2.4 million for a new east-side park, this money is devoted to maintaining and improving what St. Joseph already has.
For the county, the quarter-cent law enforcement tax on the August ballot would be added to a similar quarter-cent tax that went into effect in 1990. There is no sunset, a reasonable decision because the money, unlike the city’s proposed tax, is not intended for fixed capital needs.
The county wants to use the $3 million a year to hire up to 17 new officers, including eight patrol deputies, six drug investigators and a child exploitation investigator, and get existing salaries in line with surrounding departments that have hired away experienced deputies. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has about 23 open positions right now, with deputies starting at $36,000 a year compared to $42,000 for St. Joseph police and $45,000 for a Platte County deputy.
Both tax plans share a common undercurrent of trying to fix mistakes that were made under previous administrations. The county should have established better pay progression with its existing tax. The city let maintenance slide while adding to its parks footprint with the Remington Nature Center and REC Center.
Neither of those issues get resolved by rejecting these taxes, though we would encourage the county to explore more consolidation and cooperation with the St. Joseph Police Department. Some would say to avoid any new taxes until every pothole is fixed, but this ignores that a community is more than a network of roads.
Indeed, it would be nice to have smooth roads that lead to well-maintained parks facilities at point A and crime-free neighborhoods at Point B. Otherwise, all roads lead out of town.
For that reason, we urge voters to support both measures, the parks tax and the law enforcement tax, on the August ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.