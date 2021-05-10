Shockingly low. Tepid. Disappointing. There’s no disagreement on how to describe the monthly U.S. jobs report that the Labor Department issued last week.

As with all things political, the discord comes in the assignment of blame.

First the numbers. Economists expected employers to create nearly 1 million jobs in April, as COVID-19 cases fell and business confidence returned. Instead, the country added just 266,000 jobs, a steep drop from March and February. As Bob Uecker used to say, “Juuust a little outside.”

At least for the long term, the Biden Administration tried to put a positive spin on what could at best be considered a bump in the road for America’s recovery. “These figures underscore how the American Rescue Plan puts us on the path to recovery,” said Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, before adding, “It’s going to take time and effort to heal this economy.”

What he means is that the Biden plan is working ... it’s just not working right now.

A more revealing statement comes from Lawrence Summers, a former treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and economic director under Barack Obama. “It is close to self-evident that the fact that people are being paid more to stay home than they would be to work, in millions of cases, is reducing the available supply of labor,” he told Bloomberg news.

Bank of America estimates that anyone making less than $32,000 a year is financially better off right now receiving unemployment benefits rather than working because the federal government is providing an extra $300 a week until September. For some, this provides a disincentive to return to work, even with an available supply of jobs.

It’s not that simple, of course. Other factors play a role, including a slowing pace of vaccinations, a jobs/skills mismatch and supply chain disruptions that caused manufacturing employment to fall by 18,000 in April. The Biden spin team indirectly blamed women for staying home to provide child care while schools are closed for in-person learning, but the White House could change this dynamic by pressing teachers’ unions to accept the reopening of classrooms in bigger cities.

But this jobs report, however you describe it, should serve as a wake-up call. It’s possible to declare victory too early in the pandemic, but it’s equally dangerous to retain emergency measures that serve as a safety net at the nadir of the crisis but create stagnation and dependency as economic conditions improve.

The United States still faces a deficit of 8 million jobs from prior to the pandemic. The best way to make it up is to provide incentives for employers to hire and for workers to take those jobs.