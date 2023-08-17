No doubt, next Monday’s St. Joseph City Council meeting will be a real doozy.
The public will pack the council chambers to voice impassioned opinions on a public board that flew under the collective radar just a few months ago. We’ll hear how the council caved to a narrow viewpoint that does not reflect the 21st century or how the St. Joseph Library Board embraced an agenda that does not reflect the community as a whole.
We won’t hear from the thousands of St. Joseph residents who won’t bother to attend the meeting and probably spend more time worrying about crime, potholes, city appearance or the myriad of other concerns this council was elected to address.
They are probably just wondering how this council got so off-track.
While some may refuse to acknowledge it, the council has a role to play in the broader oversight of the St. Joseph Library Board. Any unelected board that spends taxpayer money needs a degree of oversight, and not from its own administration and executive leadership. The elected council provides it through the board appointment process outlined in the voter-approved City Charter.
It’s the same dynamic at play when the Missouri Senate approves members of the unelected governing boards of state colleges and universities. It’s not a lot of oversight, but short of an election every four years, it’s what you’ve got.
So the council and Mayor John Josendale are not out of line in asking that the board not serve as a rubber stamp for its current leadership and instead express a willingness to question and challenge certain policies.
(The council, of course, didn’t exactly act as a bastion of independent thought when given its marching orders from the county’s Republican committee.)
In hindsight, perhaps the library board’s supporters did themselves a disservice when they remarked, on more than one occasion, that the board members don’t influence library programming. If that’s the case, why does it even matter who’s on the board?
Imagine how voters would react if someone was running for the board of education and said he or she wouldn’t have much impact on what goes on in the schools because Gabe Edgar makes all those decisions. Voters would probably say, “Next please.” The council is doing the same thing here.
The problem for the council isn’t that its members are asking tough questions about the library board. It’s that they never bothered to ask those questions until Brian Kirk was up for reappointment, which makes this seem less about oversight and governance and more about one person’s sexual orientation.
That’s why this whole spectacle has been a shame, even for those who won’t be in attendance Monday night and are eager to see the council move on to other issues.
