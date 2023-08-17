This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Community member speaking at meeting (copy)

FILE — Audience members look on in June during St. Joseph City Council meeting to discuss appointments to the St. Joseph Library Board.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

No doubt, next Monday’s St. Joseph City Council meeting will be a real doozy.

The public will pack the council chambers to voice impassioned opinions on a public board that flew under the collective radar just a few months ago. We’ll hear how the council caved to a narrow viewpoint that does not reflect the 21st century or how the St. Joseph Library Board embraced an agenda that does not reflect the community as a whole.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.