If Sen. Josh Hawley wants to become a trust-buster in the tradition of Theodore Roosevelt, the populist Missouri senator is likely to find a receptive audience.

His Trust-Busting for the Twenty-First Century Act targets the pricing power of big pharma and the control that the biggest tech companies exert over personal data and information. He calls tech companies the “robber barons of the 21st century” and wants to make it easier to break up dominant firms and prohibit mergers and acquisitions by businesses with a market capitalization exceeding $100 billion.

The second piece of legislation, the Bust Up Big Tech Act, takes specific aim at companies like Amazon that sell or advertise their own goods and services on their own websites.

What’s interesting is how his proposals come at a time when the traditional ties between Republicans and big business show signs of fraying. Hawley makes no bones about criticizing what he sees as American companies pandering to the woke mob, as exemplified in the corporate criticism of the voting law that passed in Georgia. Hundreds of businesses signed a letter opposing restrictions on voting.

None of this should come as a surprise. While few businesses may qualify as liberal, many have not followed the GOP’s rightward and populist shift in recent years, especially on social issues. The Business Roundtable supported President Joe Biden’s moves on rejoining the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization. Businesses ranging from Apple to Visa have been recognized for supporting LGBT issues.

It’s hard to tell how much of this is transactional — businesses are practical and don’t want to alienate a large customer base — and how much represents the thinking in corporate offices and boardrooms. It’s not hard to envision a future when some of these companies, faced with the reality of Biden administration tax and regulation policies, decide to rekindle their old relationships with the GOP. Already, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce expresses opposition to an increase in the corporate income tax and equal pay legislation that passed the House.

But for now, business leaders have just as much right as anyone else to voice opinions on public policy, as much as it may pain Hawley to admit it.

The problem isn’t that this Missouri senator proposes a hard look at the size and scope of these companies, especially big-tech firms. It’s that his justifications tend to revolve around their politics and social positions, rather than their market dominance and pricing power. He can’t stop referring to them as “woke.”

Who cares if they’re “woke” or not? If the Missouri senator looks hard enough, he might find that the rationale for what he wants to do is economic more than political.