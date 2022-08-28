Gov. Mike Parson didn’t encounter much pushback when he rolled into St. Joseph to promote $700 million in income tax cuts and agricultural tax incentives for Missourians.
An audience of community leaders and area politicians — many of them Republicans from the Northwest Missouri delegation — responded favorably to what Parson describes as the largest income tax cut in Missouri history.
With Missouri sitting on an eye-popping $4.9 billion in general revenue, it’s hard to argue with the idea that some of that money ought to go back to the citizens of the state. Parson wants the legislature to reduce the top individual tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%, increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for married joint filers and eliminate the bottom tax bracket. Every Missourian would earn their first $16,000 tax-free. For married filers, the figure would be $32,000.
But clearly, the governor feels the need for a preventative strike before the legislative special session that begins Sept. 6. Democrats and liberal think tanks are lining up against this tax proposal, calling it a reckless path to massive budget cuts when the federal largess dries up.
In remarks in front of City Hall, Parson argues that the state’s rosy financial picture, and thus the rationale for tax cuts, is not due to the smoke and mirrors of federal stimulus.
It’s an argument the governor shouldn’t have to make. Even if federal funds contributed to a strong budget position, where do you think that money came from? All too often, politicians see federal money as free money, but taxpayers always are the ones who foot the bill. They should be able to get some of that money back in return.
Perhaps the two sides in this debate could stipulate that Missouri’s budget benefited from federal funds but also gained a certain advantage from a COVID policy, much derided in some quarters, that kept people working and the economy going more so than in states with strict lockdowns.
The pandemic (along with stimulus and monetary policy missteps) also led to sharp price increases that impact consumers at the pump, the grocery store and every time they pay a utility bill. Inflation acts as a tax on everyone — hitting low-wage earners the hardest — and further adds to the need for lasting tax relief so that Missourians can better weather this storm.
Besides, if Democrats feel that a tax cut of this magnitude means that the budget cannot support the administrative state in the long run, then the majority Republicans should heed their warnings and begin to dismantle it. Why wait until there’s a crisis?
