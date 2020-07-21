The world did not enter the nuclear age with the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945.

That Rubicon was crossed a few weeks earlier — 75 years ago this month — when the first atomic bomb was tested successfully outside Alamogordo, New Mexico. Looking back, it’s tempting to view the Manhattan Project as an example of Yankee ingenuity, but it wasn’t just Yankees.

Italians and Eastern and Central European Jewish scientists contributed to solving the mystery of atomic fission a mere 66 years after Thomas Edison and the incandescent light bulb. Those working on the Manhattan Project included Enrico Fermi, an Italian physicist who fled to America after receiving the Nobel Prize; Edward Teller, a Hungarian who became the “father of the hydrogen bomb”; and Hans Bethe, who left Germany after the Nazis came to power in the 1930s.

All played a role in developing a weapon of terribly destructive power, one that was aimed at civilians but also managed to end the war without an invasion of the Japanese mainland. If you have a father, grandfather or great-grandfather who made it back from the war in the Pacific, you have immigrants to thank for that.

It’s a fact worth remembering amid the acrimonious modern debate about immigration. All too often, it’s a debate defined by sweeping generalizations, that all immigrants are low-skill workers taking the jobs no one wants or taking up public resources that could be spent elsewhere.

This glosses over their impacts in fields that extend well beyond meatpacking or food service. Immigrants and their children have founded 45% of Fortune 500 companies in the United States, including Google, Amazon and Apple. Their knowledge and training is essential to health care and technology sectors, especially in a city like St. Joseph that might struggle with attracting a white-collar workforce.

Skilled foreign workers often find their way into the country through the H-IB visa program, an employment-based system that allows companies to bring in engineers and others with high-tech backgrounds. Student visas seed campuses with the next generation of innovators. International students also provide U.S. universities with a much-needed enrollment boost.

The Trump administration’s recent move to suspend H-IB visas and recent threats (later rescinded) to strip the visas of foreign students are easy to write off as measures that only affect immigrants.

They would do more than that. These poorly conceived strategies hurt all Americans. From national security and economic development standpoints, our enemies must be salivating at the thought of the United States no longer being a country that sees value in the knowledge and expertise of immigrants.