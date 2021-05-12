Serious car accidents in St. Joseph, including one that killed five people, are unimaginable tragedies. They bring grief to families and present an immense challenge to law enforcement and first responders. Often, they illustrate the dangers of speeding or some other contributing factor.

In the aftermath, the public often asks a simple question: What happened? Unfortunately, in our city, the answers are often lacking.

Last month, a young woman and three children were killed in a crash on Pear Street. A few days later, authorities realized that a fifth person, the father of some of those children, also died in the crash.

That accident happened 34 days ago. Police said multiple vehicles were involved, which might mean a second vehicle, but who knows? Police have not released basic facts on the make and model of the vehicle, let alone who was driving.

This was a strange and complicated accident, but it’s not unusual for the names of victims or other key details to be withheld from the public in St. Joseph. Often, if it’s a fatal accident, local media and therefore the public doesn’t know the identity of the victims until the family puts something on Facebook, GoFundMe or in the newspaper’s obituary section.

It’s not the best way to get information because police are a more reputable source. We reached out to police regarding more details on the other vehicle in the Pear Street accident and were told the information was turned over to prosecutors.

This is a standard response and a significant departure from how other jurisdictions, namely the Missouri State Highway Patrol, handle the release of basic information from traffic accidents.

Most others understand the Missouri Sunshine Law differentiates between an investigative report, which doesn’t have to be released, and an incident report that includes, according to section 610.100, “date, time, specific location, name of the victim and immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the initial report of a crime or incident, including any logs of reported crimes, accidents and complaints maintained by that agency.” The expectation is that this kind of information is open to the public.

The highway patrol releases the names of accident victims, and that doesn’t seem to impede its ability to conduct investigations. The problem with failing to do so isn’t that the media is ticked off — we know where we stand in public opinion polls — but in the way that secrecy erodes public trust, something law enforcement badly needs. People will wonder what else the police sweep under the rug. They shouldn’t because the police that we know are men and women of extreme professionalism, compassion and dedication.

They just have a default toward secrecy that is counterproductive.