If your house gets broken into or your car gets stolen, then St. Joseph has a crime problem. Crime, to some degree, is in the eye of the beholder.

It can be measured in deeply personal ways, by looking over your shoulder while walking to your car or feeling a pang of sympathy when reading about the violent death of a young person.

But that is not the point of crime statistics. These numbers provide a more objective assessment over a longer period.

Is St. Joseph a safe community? We believe it is, statistically speaking, compared to four or five years ago. The St. Joseph Police Department released an annual crime report showing that coronavirus stay-at-home orders contributed to an overall decrease in broad categories of crime, including vehicle thefts that have plagued St. Joseph, although increases were noted in aggravated assaults and arsons.

St. Joseph saw a 13% drop in total crime from 2019 to 2020, from 11,403 to 9,904.

Index crimes, a category that includes more serious offenses like aggravated assault, burglary, rape and arson, dropped 11% in one year, to 4,197. From 2019 to 2020, homicides went from two to three, rapes went from 35 to 23, robberies went from 54 to 52, burglaries went from 593 to 555 and stealing dropped from 3,215 to 2,737. Vehicle thefts fell by 14% to 559, possibly the fewest since 2015.

Some of that can be attributed to the coronavirus, with burglaries decreasing while more people stayed home and shoplifting falling drastically as fewer consumers hit the stores and exit points were restricted. But let’s be fair. Some of it also is attributed to helicopter operations and tougher, smarter enforcement.

There are still problems out there. The drop in rape cases raises concerns that the crime isn’t being reported. Many aggravated assaults are domestic in nature, pointing to larger problems in society. Police understand that vehicle thefts are connected to local juveniles who steal and dump cars and trucks locally and a different, older group that steals and then transports them to Kansas City. The long-term trend is toward releasing non-violent drug offenders into the community, a policy that’s well-intentioned but won’t be without its problems.

And, someday, the coronavirus will end, development that will be celebrated by everyone but Netflix, Zoom and possibly those who crunch the numbers on crime stats.

But St. Joseph shouldn’t take this report as a statistical quirk. It’s an acknowledgement that things are never as bad as they seem or as good as we want them to be. In terms of safety, the dial moved in the right direction last year, both because of hard work and luck.

Just be grateful for it.