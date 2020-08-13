Every now and then, the St. Joseph City Council gets to deal with an issue that is not controversial, will save money and just makes good common sense.
That's the situation with a recent proposal by the city's Public Works Department to remove most of the stoplights Downtown and replace them with two-way, three-way or four-way stops. The stops would either be signs or yellow or red blinking lights.
Most motorists who drive Downtown on a regular basis already know that the traffic lights are annoying.
Even on a busy day, drivers only need to negotiate a few cars to reach their destination. The most congested area appears to be around Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood and Steaks on Friday and Saturday nights.
Public Works Director Andy Clements said most of the stoplights were installed during the 1960s and 1970s, when a significant portion of shopping took place Downtown and no highways existed to divert traffic from the area.
"It's not really a good thing to have your method of traffic control that was designed for a Downtown area literally being the same 50 years later when the downtown is completely different," Clements told the council during a recent work session.
We agree.
Stoplights are designed to ensure smooth traffic flow through a certain area. Most times, there's little or no traffic to handle.
Plus, stoplights malfunction every now and then. They require upkeep and maintenance. And they use far more electricity than your average stop sign.
The St. Joseph Traffic Commission recommended removing the stoplights in March of this year.
The commission was following the advice from a study conducted by Snyder & Associates. The study said that Downtown traffic does not warrant signals for most intersections. Clements said the lights were a "hindrance for drivers and an expensive burden for the city."
Interim City Manager and Police Chief Chris Connally said he thinks it will be "helpful" for emergency vehicles that need to pass through Downtown.
"It sounds like it'll work well for everybody, make it a little easier for all of us to move Downtown... Those lights take up time, (they cause) a little more time to get places," Connally said.
Making it easier for emergency vehicles to move through the Downtown area is icing on the cake.
Again, replacing traffic signals with stop signs should not be a controversial move and it will save money.
We urge the council to approve this as soon as possible.