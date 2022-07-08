When it comes to red flag laws, the discussion often centers on lofty concepts of the Second Amendment right to possess firearms.
There might be a more practical topic of debate: Do they work?
In New York, 17-year-old Payton Gendron was required to undergo a psychological evaluation after saying he wanted to commit murder-suicide at his high school. Police did not invoke a state law allowing extreme risk protection orders designed to keep guns out of the hands of those who exhibit threats of violence or other behavioral risk factors.
Gendron, now 18, killed 10 people in May at a grocery store in Buffalo.
In Illinois, Robert E. Crimo III seemed to check all of the boxes that would trigger that state’s red flag law. Three years ago, a 911 caller reported that Crimo had attempted suicide. A few months later, he threatened to kill his family members. When police questioned him, they found 16 knives, a dagger and a sword at his home in Highland Park, Illinois.
State police received a report declaring Crimo a “clear and present danger,” but the matter was dropped because the teenager had not applied for a “firearm owner identification card” in a state that heavily regulates guns but still has appalling levels of violence.
Crimo legally purchased two assault rifles and is now charged with killing seven people during a shooting spree at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Winston Churchill once lamented that generals always prepare to fight the previous war rather than the one that’s coming. The same could be said in the battle to stop gun violence. After the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, there was a push to ban anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing certain types of weapons (although Congress settled for enhanced background checks on that age group).
It wouldn’t have stopped Crimo, who was 21.
Red flag laws have become one area where Republicans and Democrats can find a rare measure of common ground in the often fruitless debate to stop gun violence. Red flag provisions were featured in the gun violence bill that passed in the wake of Uvalde.
Supporters of red flag laws say that these measures work, pointing to 8,969 emergency risk protection orders since 2018 in Florida. But success is spotty. In Illinois, only 88 orders were approved during a two-year period.
Advocates say the laws need to be fully implemented and enforced. Maybe so, but it’s hard to ignore the facts on the ground. Of the 19 states with some form of a red flag law, 13 have had at least one mass shooting incident in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Many have experienced multiple incidents.
It brings to mind the quote from H.L. Mencken. “For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple and wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.