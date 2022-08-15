St. Joseph is a city that could use a little sprucing up. Even the most optimistic booster would have to agree.
The question is, where to start? If you haven’t been to the dentist in 20 years, then it might seem a little daunting — not to mention expensive — to get every long-deferred filling and extraction done all at once. Sometimes you have to prioritize.
It’s the same thing in St. Joseph, where several neighborhoods have fallen into disrepair over the years. At times, rehabilitation seems like a game of “whack-a-mole,” with considerable resources poured into restoring one particular property when a vacant eyesore (or two or three) remains next door.
The key should be to maximize the impact of rehabilitation so that it’s noticeable and leads to some kind of broader improvement in a neighborhood, hopefully with larger amounts of private dollars following an initial public investment. The city has tried this in the past with a narrow focus on parts of Felix Street in the Downtown area or maybe Patee Town if you want to go back a few more years. The impact, however, often appears to be limited to the particular streets that were fixed up.
But it’s time to take another crack at making rehabilitation more focused and, therefore, more noticeable and impactful for a wider area. That’s why initial discussions to fix up high-traffic corridors like King Hill and St. Joseph avenues are so encouraging.
The city is exploring the use of state and local funding — mainly from American Rescue Plan Act allotments — to rehab blighted buildings, improve streetscapes, fix infrastructure and enhance greenspace along certain corridors like the two arterial streets previously mentioned, along with Sixth Street and Downtown.
There are plenty of details to hash out, not the least of which is how to distribute money so that the incentive makes a measurable difference but isn’t spread so thin that we’re back to whack-a-mole. But in theory, this concept is extremely sound.
The city and country are looking at spending ARPA dollars to help fix up a single Downtown building and make it a draw for out-of-town visitors. But what is the point if those visitors have to drive through a blighted commercial corridor to get there? You’re not exactly putting St. Joseph’s best foot forward.
A focus on these commercial corridors could go a long way toward making the city more visually appealing and sparking a spirit of renewal in the neighborhoods located nearby. St. Joseph city leaders would be wise to give strong consideration to a rehabilitation effort that is focused on higher-traffic corridors.
