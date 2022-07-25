Tom Brady notwithstanding, the average career of an NFL player is not very long.
It’s only about 3.3 years on the whole, according to the NFL Players Association. It’s even less for a position like running back, where you take a pounding on just about every offensive play.
Anyone who takes the time to watch Kansas City Chiefs training camp gets a chance to admire the marvelous athleticism of these players up close, which is something you’d never be able to do when the regular season starts. In St. Joseph, this proximity to the action reinforces the blunt realization that when large human beings collide at a high velocity on a regular basis, then some of these guys might be looking for a new line of work after not so long.
This may be why players are better at seeing the game as a business than the fans, who can get emotionally invested in watching 22 strangers on the gridiron. (If you don’t think it’s a business, ask yourself what’s missing from the ‘Welcome Chiefs’ signs all over town.)
For players, there must be a ‘live for today’ ethos to the league, with every athlete knowing he’s one snap away from joining the ever-expanding roster of retirees on TV game telecasts and pregame shows. They can’t be blamed for trying to get as much guaranteed money as possible in contract negotiations.
Maybe St. Joseph also needs to live in the moment when it comes to training camp at Missouri Western State University.
This is the team’s 12th camp in St. Joseph (every NFL team trained at home facilities because of COVID in 2020), meaning that St. Joseph has more than tripled the typical duration of an NFL career.
How long can it last? That’s up to the team and Missouri Western State University. This is the last year of the contract that brings the Chiefs to St. Joseph, but there are one-year options for 2023 and 2024.
You’d like to think that residents have something to say about the camp’s future with their enthusiastic support of the team and their embrace of fans coming from out of town.
Right now three weeks of camp are in front of us, starting with Thursday’s first practice that’s open to the general public. All St. Joseph can do is support the team and attempt to put its best foot forward for those who visit from Kansas City or places farther away.
Chiefs camp has become a rite of late summer and something for which the city can justifiably express pride. Enjoy the camp while it’s here and also don’t be shy about serving as an ambassador of sorts for the city where it takes place. Let people know there’s more to St. Joseph than Interstate 29.
We should do our best to support the team and the visiting fans in the hope that this tradition of training camp is continued.
