Community appearance is such a polite way of saying your town is messy.
There’s no sugarcoating it. This is a perennial problem for St. Joseph, one that multiple consultants, city councils and mayors have tried to address.
Even this newspaper, a couple of decades ago, got into the act with a feature called Mess of the Week. You didn’t want to be the reporter knocking on someone’s door for that one. Let’s just say the lucky winner didn’t treat you like Ed McMahon with the big check.
Here we are, in 2021, and the City Council is taking another stab at community appearance or whatever you want to call it. The council voted Monday night to make a small-but-significant change to what’s referred to as its “exterior property maintenance ordinance.”
As of Tuesday, curbside trash bags in St. Joseph must be placed inside a sealed container with a lid.
The new regulation is meant for household rubbish, especially food waste that can attract animals that break into bags and cause debris to blow throughout a neighborhood. The city will not take enforcement action on uncovered sticks and yard waste or non-food packaging, like a box for a TV set, that’s left on the curbside for pickup. There’s also an exemption for “bulky rubbish demolition and sealed waste.”
This type of regulation exists in other cities — some make you buy a certain type of trash container — so it shouldn’t be seen as a big controversy in St. Joseph. The council, at Monday’s meeting, indicated that the city would wait 60 days before taking any enforcement action so that the public can be informed of the change.
Citizens should be willing to do their part to reduce the amount of litter in this city. If that means buying a plastic trash container, filling it with bags and hosing it out once a year, then that’s a small price to pay.
But it should be noted that a stray burger wrapper isn’t the only thing that gives St. Joseph a messy reputation.
If someone gets off Interstate 29 and drives west on Frederick Boulevard, chances are this motorist will notice the weeds that have grown as high as July 4 corn at the intersection of Frederick and 36th Street, across from Bishop LeBlond High School. (The property, the former Colgan Alternative Resource Center, is no longer owned by the St. Joseph School District). Others will point to weed-filled lots with abandoned structures throughout the city.
Ask yourself, when looking at the two pictures attached to this editorial, which one is the bigger eyesore?
The city is making a reasonable request of St. Joseph residents. But it works both ways. The city, which has it within its power to get some of these weed-filled lots cleaned up, should be ready to do its part.
