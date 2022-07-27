The St. Joseph School District is in the orange zone but not the red, green or blue zone.
Who knows what that means. A school official might not like seeing a complex educational system boiled down to a simple color.
But the reality is, if this is an oversimplification, then some of the blame should be assigned to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE. Your local district should release easy-to-comprehend data on academic achievement, class size, attendance, discipline and other key factors that would provide the public with a picture of how their schools are performing, regardless of whether it puts them in a good light. But the local office shouldn’t be responsible for district-to-district comparisons across the state.
That’s a job for DESE, but state-level education bureaucrats — and not just those in Missouri — tend to churn out a data dump that’s of limited value to someone who doesn’t have a doctorate in education or tons and tons of time on their hands.
Most parents don’t fall into either category. They just want tools at their disposal to make sure their children go to a good school.
So it would seem that the Show-Me Institute’s Missouri School Rankings website gives parents something they want. The free-market-oriented think tank pulled DESE data on student performance in English and math, low-income student performance, academic growth, four-year graduation rates and ACT scores. The data was from 2020-21, a year of tremendous disruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent News-Press article revealed that the St. Joseph School District ranked 423rd out of 516 districts, a placement that garnered the orange but not a “code red” classification. The SJSD was given a grade of D in every area of measurement except student growth (C) and ACT score (B).
The issue isn’t whether these scores are reflective of what’s going on in the district. It’s that, given a need for information, comparisons like this will be utilized. In much the same way, someone moving to St. Joseph might look at a Realtor website that includes school rankings and the kind of snarky comments that are usually found in an Amazon review.
Take it for what it’s worth.
If you want to know about your kid’s school, there’s no substitute for getting a hands-on tour to see the facilities and the teachers who are dedicated to their profession. But as any parent will tell you, if you want to know how your child did the last quarter, there’s no substitute for a simple, easy-to-understand grade card that puts it into perspective.
Both state and local education officials have to come to terms with the reality that if they don’t offer a good report card for school performance, someone else will do it for them.
