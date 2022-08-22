This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


081722_police4 (copy)

FILE — In this file photo, protestors rally for better police pay outside City Hall last Wednesday.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Last week, St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale might have thought he was back at his old job when police officers protested outside City Hall.

The mayor was no stranger to labor issues when he was a senior executive at Wire Rope Corporation of America. This time, though, it must have felt different.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.