Last week, St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale might have thought he was back at his old job when police officers protested outside City Hall.
The mayor was no stranger to labor issues when he was a senior executive at Wire Rope Corporation of America. This time, though, it must have felt different.
Nothing against steelworkers, but police officers enjoy a deep reservoir of public support. Some of this might be a reflexive “back the blue” mentality, but as a practical matter, the general public understands that it’s a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, not a factory worker, who gets the call when you’re in danger. So it’s best that there be someone there to take that call.
That’s the crux of the issue and the reason why Josendale, City Manager Bryan Carter and FOP leadership needed to find a resolution as quickly as possible.
What St. Joseph police described at their protest site should be considered a crisis: The department is 39 officers short. On a recent shift, four officers patrolled the streets of a city with 44 square miles, far short of the 15 officers that make up a fully staffed shift. On a given day, you can find former St. Joseph officers working at Mosaic Life Care in security and at smaller departments like Gladstone, an inner suburb of Kansas City. There are licensed law enforcement officers working security at Hy-Vee now, one of whom came from SJPD. In St. Joseph, there are three high schools, four middle schools and six school resource officers, so someplace could be left uncovered at any particular time.
At face value, $49,000 for a police officer is not a bad starting salary in St. Joseph, which is what the city proposes in the agreement reached with the FOP. Firefighters start at $44,138, Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies at $49,000 and teachers get $37,700. In most lines of work, people believe they are underpaid and their workplace is understaffed.
But the FOP’s grievances aren’t compelling because of what its membership wants. It’s because of what people in St. Joseph need.
Public safety is a basic requirement for a livable community, along with health care, schools and infrastructure. A city where Joe Public has to intervene when an officer is in trouble can hardly call itself livable.
Timing, however, is a problem. While the city clearly needs to act, it could face considerable risk in implementing a pay agreement before voters get a chance to decide on a half-cent sales tax in November. With a deal already struck, the city may have to find ways to fund it even if voters say no in the general election.
This seems to put the cart before the horse and leaves City Hall exposed to voters calling their bluff.
