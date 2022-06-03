St. Joseph citizens who have long chaffed at the sight of vacant and dilapidated properties should support attempts to leverage federal stimulus funding to take a bigger swing at this festering problem.
At times, the city has chosen to use American Rescue Plan Act funding in ways that are well-meaning and effective, but may be lacking in inspiration or long-term impact. There’s a sense that stimulus funds are viewed as more of a supplement to existing block grant funding than a generation-altering initiative.
So if the city can use state dollars to turn $1.9 million in ARPA funds into nearly double that amount, then it’s good news indeed for those who tire of neighborhoods where vacant eyesores all too often drive down property values and serve as magnets for criminal activity or fires. The money would establish an Urban Homestead Program to help property owners purchase and revitalize rundown structures.
But before the rejoicing gets out of hand, remember that history has plenty of examples of money not necessarily leading to a solution. The city needs to utilize state and federal dollars to make a dent in a problem that’s proven to be a Gordian knot of complexity for city councils and administrations throughout the years.
At City Hall, some of the recent discussions show just how tricky this problem is. Two city council members expressed a desire to spread Urban Homestead funding across the city and to make sure the money is available for low-income households.
These sentiments are not unreasonable, but they deserve scrutiny and caution going forward. While the city can’t be seen to lavish funds on one neighborhood over another, it also has to recognize that the problem is so widespread that it will be possible to dilute the impact to the point that the overall benefit is barely noticed. A better strategy might be to identify certain areas where a concentration of funding can spark a noticeable turnaround.
Money for low-income households speaks to a sense of fairness in a city with a higher-than-average poverty rate, but it misses a stubborn reality in the revitalization of blighted property. Even those with money and good intentions can get in over their heads, so the city might need to view allocation not as a service agency lending a helping hand but as a banker making a loan. Who is going to be able to pull it off?
In short, the primary issue with this funding isn’t equity. It’s effectiveness.
It’s the right call to sink considerable funds into removing blight, but it’s equally important to make sure those resources are directed to projects where they will have the most impact.
