Rural highways might not see a lot of traffic by big-city or interstate standards, but when two vehicles hit they can really hit.
One prime example is the intersection of U.S. Route 69 and Route 116 in Clinton County. This interchange has proved especially deadly, with four fatal crashes in the last 11 years. The last one, in 2019, occurred after rumble strips, shoulder barricades and stop-ahead warnings were added to enhance safety.
The safety record was so poor at this location that the Missouri Department of Transportation is trying something new. Construction begins this month on a roundabout at Route 69 and 116, located just east of Interstate 35 near Lathrop.
Roundabouts are a rarity in many parts of the country, including Northwest Missouri, although a lonely roundabout exists just north of the former Heartland West hospital site in St. Joseph. Nobody remarks on it because nobody seems to drive on it. Several years ago, a roundabout was proposed for the confusing intersection at Ashland Avenue and Lovers Lane, but it generated complaints and the concept went nowhere. The intersection is still confusing.
While popular in other countries, the roundabout is the traffic equivalent of the metric system in the United States. It’s too foreign, too different and too complicated. The old 90-degree intersection works just fine, other than the occasional deadly T-bone crash. For some, the image of a roundabout might begin and end with Clark Griswold exclaiming, “Look kids, Parliament ... Big Ben” as he goes around and around in a circle in “European Vacation.”
But it might be time to acknowledge a few realities. First, “European Vacation” was the worst of the “Vacation” series. Second, and more importantly, roundabouts work in two critical ways.
They are safer. Roundabouts reduce fatal and incapacitating collisions by 89%, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The accidents that occur are more likely to be lower-speed sideswipes than high-speed T-bone crashes. It won’t make your day but you’ll be home for dinner.
Roundabouts also improve traffic flow and save fuel because the drivers don’t waste time idling at red lights. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says drivers use about 30% less gas at roundabouts. That wouldn’t make a difference at isolated interchanges here and there, but it would add up if future highway designs make more frequent use of the roundabout.
If you don’t believe us, ask UPS. The company builds its entire route system on avoiding unnecessary left turns, which is a similar concept to a roundabout. Keep moving if possible.
The MoDOT project in Clinton County might not seem remarkable, but in a roundabout way, it may be a sign of things to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.