Located just across the Missouri River from Platte City, a federal prison and a military base give a unique vibe to Leavenworth, Kansas.

But this mid-sized river city, located in the shadow of Kansas City, isn't that different from St. Joseph. So when news came that a Leavenworth hospital is closing, St. Joseph residents might have felt the pang of sympathy that comes with bad news hitting a little too close to home.

Hospitals close for complex reasons of reimbursement and community demographics, though it often boils down to money. In the case of Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital, the inpatient unit is to close because of what officials described as coronavirus expenses. The hospital had to defer elective surgeries, and a strategy focused on emergency services never got off the ground.

Other hospitals, including those in Horton, Kansas, and Boonville, Missouri, closed for a time before reopening. Like Leavenworth and St. Joseph, all operate closer to corn fields than skyscrapers.

That doesn't mean every rural hospital is teetering. Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph has a strong balance sheet and deep roots in the community. But it shouldn't be ignored that health care is always a tough business, but it gets even tougher when the coronavirus is added to a shrinking and aging population base.

In short, rural hospitals need all the help they can get. This will likely become a key theme in the campaign to pass a voter initiative next month to expand Medicaid in Missouri, a move that could provide additional reimbursement for providers in rural areas.

For St. Joseph, a partnership between Mosaic Life Care and the University of Missouri-Kansas City promises to address one longstanding shortcoming for rural providers: the ability to attract physicians. Thanks to a $7 million grant, the UMKC School of Medicine will bring 20 medical students to St. Joseph to study in partnership with Mosaic. Five spots will be reserved for students at Missouri Western State University.

Brock Slabach of the National Rural Hospital Association makes the logical point that more physicians might resist the allure of the big city if they go to school or get training in rural areas.

Medicine, both the practice of it and the business of it, is so complicated that many of us fail to grasp the details. At the risk of oversimplification, rural communities need two things for good health care: viable hospitals and skilled professionals to staff them.

The Mosaic-UMKC partnership doesn't solve all that afflicts rural health care, but it's a step toward filling the important need of bringing more physicians to small towns and small cities.