We should all know by now that COVID-19 doesn’t just drop out of the sky.

Someone has to get it from someone else, who got it from someone else and so on all the way back to a market in Wuhan, China.

We also should know that confined spaces enhance the risk for spreading this disease, which is why this editorial is being written from a kitchen table instead of a newsroom. Some of the worst outbreaks occurred in nursing homes, facilities that combine a vulnerable population and close quartering, in some instances with tragic outcomes.

State prisons and county jails also carry a risk of mass contagion. This reality was brought home with the announcement that a state inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who work in corrections face a very difficult task, that should be acknowledged. Public safety demands that the most dangerous offenders be incarcerated, but those who administer these facilities are obliged to attend to the welfare of inmates and staff in the face of a COVID-19 infection rate that doubles about every four days.

Nor have corrections officials completely whiffed in trying to deal with this paradox. Prison visits were suspended March 12, and prisoner work-release programs were halted 11 days later.

These were smart steps, but the case of the infected offender raises some questions about the response to the pandemic. The first involves the decision to transfer a sick inmate from the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron to the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.

Is the facility in St. Joseph better equipped to handle an inmate facing a potentially contagious disease? If so, the Missouri Department of Corrections should make that clear, but otherwise the WRDCC seems to be an odd choice because of the amount of offenders who pass through. The prison in St. Joseph is designed to assess more than 400 prisoners a month who are screened for medical, mental health and substance abuse needs before being assigned to other prisons in the state.

In St. Joseph, the inmate who later tested positive was held in an isolation room and received treatment from staff wearing personal protective gear, signs that corrections officials took reasonable steps.

But then, in an email to prison staff, a warden appears to breezily suggest that “offenders have been here so you are not going to get COVID-19 from them.”

As of Thursday at noon, there are more than 500,000 people on this planet who have contracted COVID-19. Many of them probably thought they weren’t going to get it.

An outbreak in prison isn’t just a problem for inmates, it also affects staff as well as families and community members that those employees encounter. Let’s hope corrections officials fully understand this.