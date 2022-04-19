A common perception of communism is that the system failed because of the redistribution of wealth.
This is not entirely accurate. Countries redistribute income all the time: from young to old, from rich to poor, from urban to rural (and vice versa) or from property owner to school system. It’s really based on a political consensus of what a society is willing to accept. If the consensus is different in the United States and Sweden, that doesn’t necessarily mean that one system is better than the other. It just means the politics are different.
Communism’s failure derives from the tendency to establish prices for a particular good or service that doesn’t reflect its value or cost of production. This is why there were shortages of goods but no shortage of people who said, “enough is enough” in Russian, Chinese, Romanian or any other language where the people had grown tired of empty shelves.
But the lure of price controls is hard to resist, especially for those who seek re-election every two years. It’s an easy promise, but it usually amounts to a shuffling of the deck and some long-term, unintended negative consequences.
Rent controls sound like a good idea, until landlords stop fixing apartments and every renter is living in a hovel. President Richard Nixon imposed a 90-day freeze on wages and prices before the 1972 election, which was convenient to him but not to consumers after store shelves were emptied and farmers stopped shipping livestock.
The elimination of all student loan debt would effectively set the price of a college education at zero, at least for those lucky enough to get a clean slate. This sounds good, but it creates a disincentive for students to pursue viable career paths, which has long-term economic consequences.
Now comes the U.S. House with a plan to cap insulin at $35 a month for individuals with Medicare or private health insurance. This feels good, but this price cap only means that insurers will shift the cost to customers in the form of higher premiums. The government will have to pay an estimated $6 billion to cover its share of the increase on Medicare and subsidized Affordable Care Act plans.
The proposal, which heads to the Senate, doesn’t get to the root of the problem. Intermediaries in the drug supply chain are negotiating discounts from manufacturers but are not passing the savings to consumers. Does an arbitrary price cap stop that, or do they still get their take?
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves is right. An insulin price cap is a feel-good measure that fails to take the more important steps that would benefit patients in the long run: increased price transparency and incentives for both competition and the development of life-saving treatments from manufacturers.
