This editorial misses Groundhog Day by a mere 24 hours. It’s a shame, because we’ve talked about riverfront improvements over and over and over.

Where’s Bill Murray when you need him?

The Tourism Commission took the latest stab at riverfront development with a recommendation for two projects that would cost a combined $6.2 million. Final approval for each individual project needs to come from the City Council.

One item involves the charitably named Robidoux Landing Park, which more closely resembles a parking lot under a bridge. The city is proposing a $2.7 million upgrade, with features that include a playground, urban beach, splash plaza, waterfront promenade and “entertainment infrastructure.”

The commission also recommends a $1.5 million walking trail on two sections of bluffs east of the river, along with a $2 million bridge to connect the two sections over Highland Avenue.

Both items, by themselves, offer promise in St. Joseph’s on-again, off-again efforts to tap the riverfront’s potential. At this point, the trail might serve as a better initial project, because it isn’t impacted by either flooding or the future of Intestate 229. The city also owns much of the land, which reduces the likelihood of the eminent domain battle that bogged down a similar trails project on the North End.

With Robidoux Landing, the majority of land lies out of the Missouri River floodway, but the future of I-229 looms as a wild card. A decision to refurbish the double-decker bridge leaves many of the same obstacles for riverfront development. State transportation officials appear to be leaning toward a surface roadway that would be more visually appealing, but the potential rerouting of freight traffic into the Downtown area could help that urban beach live up to its name.

Last spring, the City Council adopted a riverfront master plan that would amount to $92 million in total funding. It was an audacious plan, with an audacious price tag, especially since the Missouri River was out of its banks at the time.

Luckily, the council has authority to approve each specific project and authorize funding. This process apparently starts with the trails and Robidoux Landing projects that advanced from the Tourism Commission.

We’re glad St. Joseph is finally moving forward on riverfront development. Ultimately, with limited funding from the hotel guest tax, the sweet spot for what the city can reasonable accomplish is somewhere between $1.5 million for a trail and $92 million for the whole ball of wax.

Who’s to say where it all ends? The trail is a good start until the city figures out what’s going to happen with I-229.