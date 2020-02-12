There was a time when St. Joseph residents fretted that this city’s electric utility hung a shingle 45 miles to the south, in Kansas City.

How quaint. The St. Joseph Light & Power era came to an end in early 2001, after UtiliCorp completed what at that time was called a merger. We all know what happened next.

UtiliCorp became Aquila and started to resemble the Enron of the north, much to the dismay of those Power & Light shareholders in St. Joseph. The parent company of Kansas City Power & Light bought up Aquila’s assets in 2008. It was a move that transitioned a volatile company into a more staid utility, much to the relief of local customers and those beleaguered shareholders.

Next, Kansas regulators took a dim view of a proposed merger with Kansas-based Westar Energy, but the deal was approved after the combined utility agreed to preserve Kansas jobs and cut electricity rates. Now, the company is known as Evergy, which takes some getting used to, but the trendy name doesn’t affect core issues of billing and reliability.

Through it all, the electric utility that serves St. Joseph has been based in the Kansas City area, pretty much next door, for nearly two decades.

Enter Paul Singer, founder of the hedge fund Eilliott Management Corp. He sent one of those letters that Evergy’s board would rather ignore, but it merits a response because Singer happens to own a nearly 5% stake in the company. Singer’s hedge fund recommends that Evergy do one of two things: halt its existing share repurchases and significantly increase its capital expenditures or explore the sale of the company.

In response, Evergy issued a lengthy statement expressing confidence in its own strategic plan and the company’s ability to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value. Translation: The company’s not that interested in selling, but Singer is not a fly-by-night investor who can be brushed away. In a 14-year dispute with the government of Argentina, Elliott Management came away with a $4.7 billion settlement on that country’s sovereign default to creditors.

So Evergy has this to add: “We are open to evaluating opportunities that may create greater value and recognize that Elliott has different views regarding our strategic plan.”

Translation: Argentina is a really big country.

All this could come to nothing, but it’s of more than passing interest in St. Joseph, a city that enjoyed its own local electric utility for more than 100 years and came to terms with corporate control that’s a little farther away. It was, at least, still in the same area code. How long that can last is anyone’s guess.