Quick, name a U.S. postmaster general. Benjamin Franklin? OK, then name two.

In an era when we can plausibly dream of drones delivering packages, the words of the person in charge of snail mail hardly sound like must-see TV. But testimony of Louis DeJoy, the nation’s 75th postmaster general, would prove interesting because of the intensifying debate over voting by mail in 2020.

The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee has asked DeJoy to testify next month on recent changes to U.S. Postal Service operations.

DeJoy heads an entity that needed a fix long before people started worrying about the 2020 election. The Postal Service, which does not receive tax dollars for its operating expenses, lost nearly $9 billion last year and was on track for $4.5 billion in losses in the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic may have helped stem the red ink because of increased package delivery, but a day of reckoning is coming for an operation that seems behind the curve technologically and faces massive legacy costs.

Enter DeJoy, a Republican donor with a background in logistics. He responded to the crisis with calls for an “operational pivot” that includes innovations such as eliminating overtime and leaving late-arriving mail behind for the next day.

Those who see the Postal Service as a business will view these changes as hard choices that will make it viable for years to come. Those who view it as a service see the organization drifting from its historic mission and leaving today’s mail on the floor for tomorrow’s delivery.

Both are right. The Postal Service needs to find ways to adjust to new realities and get on a sustainable path. Otherwise, there’s less chance of seeing a 76th postmaster general. But there’s more to it than that.

Since the days of Franklin, mail delivery has been vital to rural areas. That’s still the case in 2020, which is something of a paradox given the way that technology has decimated demand for first-class deliveries.

But for small businesses and elderly Americans in need of medication, the Postal Service is more than a business that’s here until the next big thing supplants it. The service is vital for survival and quality of life. The last time we checked, broadband wasn’t available everywhere in America.

Don’t expect grandma’s medicine to be much of a topic at the congressional hearings, if they happen. The focus will be on voting by mail, a legitimate issue to debate in 2020.

But the problems for the Postal Service, and the demand for its services in rural areas, won’t change much between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. That should be worth a few questions for the successor of Ben Franklin.