Like just about anyone right now, university officials are dealing with an expectation of rising costs.

In Missouri, the governor could throw them a lifeline if he signs House Bill 297 into law. This sprawling piece of legislation, which passed both chambers and now sits on the governor’s desk, is intended to make college costs more transparent. It also would remove the 14-year-old cap on tuition increases at publicly funded colleges and universities in the state.

The cap was established, first in 2007 and in a modified form in 2018, to limit the allowable increase in tuition based on a formula that involves the consumer price index and the average tuition for all institutions in Missouri. The goal was to avoid pricing students out of higher education at a time when state appropriations were being cut or remaining stagnant.

While it helped control costs, it had the effect of adding to the confusion and aggravation of paying for college. That’s because specific course fees were excluded from the cap, a significant omission that amounted to a backdoor tuition increase from the perspective of students and parents. Under this legislation, those kinds of fees could no longer be added if a college or university instead chose to offer different tuition rates for different degree programs, based on the level of demand.

The danger with this legislation is that elected officials will be tempted to see higher education as a fee-for-service amenity rather than a public good that deserves broad taxpayer support. In terms of workplace training and economic growth, lack of public support would prove short-sighted.

But the time has come to remove these tuition caps. For starters, they justify limiting state funding because lawmakers could assume that colleges wouldn’t leave their constituents with an eye-popping tuition increase. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development shows that tuition at all four-year, public institutions increased a total of 2% from 2013 to 2018, a level that’s unsustainable even during a period of low inflation.

The caps also distort supply and demand and ignore that other factors, including student interest, enrollment patterns and federal changes to financial aid and Pell grants, will play a bigger role in determining what universities should charge.

Universities should be able to respond to those forces in determining what students pay, students should look for other options if a college isn’t worth the cost and lawmakers shouldn’t be absolved from making sure that higher education becomes a priority in future budgets.