On Jan. 1, Chinese health authorities closed a fresh-food market after realizing it was a source of a mysterious new virus linked to pneumonia cases in Hubei Provence.

Since then, the coronavirus has jumped from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market to small towns in northern Italy, a major pilgrimage site in Iran and a megachurch in South Korea. In all, the virus has infected 88,000 people worldwide and led to more than 3,000 deaths. The lion’s share of confirmed cases are in China, but the spread of this virus jolted world supply chains and stock markets.

As confirmed cases emerge in the United States, including six fatalities as of Monday afternoon, it’s important to take developments seriously while not panicking. More than anything, it’s important to treat COVID-19, as the coronavirus disease is known, as a public health threat and not a political football.

Already, President Trump has referred to the virus threat as a “hoax,” before backtracking. Sen. Bernie Sanders says the virus shows the need for Medicare for All, even though the government is leaning on the private sector for vaccine development and a much-needed boost in testing. Democrats attack Vice President Mike Pence and his statements on cigarette smoke, while Republicans managed to find fault with something President Obama did years ago in response to Ebola.

All this is counterproductive. What Americans need is good information and an effective response, not speculation on who benefits politically from a slump on Wall Street.

One thing the virus has shown is that authoritarian governments, which thrive on secrecy, are ill-equipped to handle of crisis of this sort. This is evident in China, where the official number of cases are most likely propaganda, and Iran, where government officials lamely called COVID-19 “one of the enemy’s plots.”

The United States can do better than this, if policymakers are willing to put partisanship and score-keeping aside. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has this to say as of Monday morning: “Most people in the United States will have little immediate risk of exposure to this virus. This virus is NOT currently spreading widely in the United States. However, it is important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic.”

Dr. Rob Schaaf, a former state senator, has noted a trend of confirmed cases outside China doubling every four days. This is a troubling growth pattern, especially since testing in the United States until recently has been centered only on those who traveled to areas impacted by COVID-19.

In the past, Schaaf is a person who has spoken the blunt truth, never really caring what people think. With this virus, we need more of that.