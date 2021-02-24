Student loan forgiveness might be to the progressive movement what supply-side economics is to conservatives. Both started out with fairly narrow followings — economist Arthur Laffer sketched out his first supply-side curve on a cocktail napkin in 1974. Both became elixirs for all that’s wrong with the American economy.

Ronald Reagan took the Laffer curve to the mainstream. A couple of decades later, Bernie Sanders became the prophet of student loan forgiveness with a $1.6 trillion plan to wipe away all debt. No wonder his bumper stickers were so prominent on college campuses. Candidate Elizabeth Warren whittled that down to a more “modest” $1 trillion proposal to absolve up to $50,000 in student loan debt. President Joe Biden suggests a $10,000 threshold, which comes to $373 billion.

Any way you slice it, student loan forgiveness amounts to one of the biggest transfer programs in American history. The cancellation of all debt would cost the government more than it spent during the last 20 years on the earned-income tax credit, one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty programs. A $50,000 write-off would almost double what the federal government spent on Pell Grants since 2000. Biden seems uncomfortable going that far, but he still proposes spending more on college debt forgiveness than welfare benefits over the last two decades.

Proponents say it would advance racial equity and boost the American economy, but these claims have as much substance as a cocktail napkin. “Beneficiaries of across-the-board student loan forgiveness would be higher income, better educated and more likely to be white than beneficiaries of just about all other programs designed to reduce hardship and promote opportunity,” writes Adam Looney, for the Brookings Institute.

Previous efforts to ease the burden of student loans bear this out. The government is on track to forgive an estimated $208 billion in student loans through income-driven repayment plans, but the bulk of that benefit goes to students who pursued more expensive and lucrative graduate degrees, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Moody’s Investors Service, in a 2019 analysis, said student loan forgiveness would yield a short-term stimulus on par with a tax cut — about 0.4% of the total economy. The study also cited what it called the “moral hazard” of students accumulating even more debt if they feel they don’t have to pay it. Failure to weigh the costs and the benefits of higher education could lead to bad decisions down the road.

It would be easier to support student loan forgiveness if Democrats just called it what it was. Not a policy based on sound economics, but a crass taxpayer-funded gift for a constituency that helped put you into office.