At first glance, J.L. Robertson expressed little enthusiasm for another sales tax increase in St. Joseph.
With the local tax rate running at 9.7% and more than 10% in some special districts in St. Joseph, he was in no mood to push for more. No doubt, Robertson wasn’t the only person who shared this view.
Then Robertson, a noted South Side businessman, took a look at the acute staffing shortages at the St. Joseph Police Department. It’s a situation that not only impacts officer morale and safety, but it also erodes the sense of livability in a city that once called itself a safe community.
“I dug into the issue and said, ‘You know what, there’s a problem,’” Robertson said.
Now Robertson serves as a co-chairman of Citizens for Our Police, Our City. He makes the rounds at any service club or organization that will listen, bringing a Pauline-like zeal of the convert to the mission to pass a half-cent sales tax for the St. Joseph Police Department.
Robertson and others on the citizens’ committee can make a plausible case that the police department is facing a crisis in the recruitment and retention of officers.
The SJPD finds itself about 30 patrol officers short of what it needs to cover nine districts in the 44-square-mile city. This shortage manifests itself in fewer resource officers in schools (a shared burden with the school district) as well as a need to focus on the most urgent calls, much to the aggravation of the public on minor matters like fender-benders, speed enforcement or petty vandalism. In some instances, only four officers patrol the entire city during a given shift.
Will a half-cent sales tax fix the problem? In a sense, the city council is already on the way toward addressing the staffing issues because it approved a new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police. The police are getting their money regardless of what happens on Tuesday, meaning that the outcome is just as much about avoiding cuts to other city services like recreation, pothole repairs, weed trimming and permit processing.
In our view, the city shouldn’t have approved the contract before the tax, but what’s done is done. Rejection of the tax on this basis would be both short-sighted and mean-spirited on the part of voters. In the long term, this tax benefits the police in terms of stability of future funding. It also benefits the general public.
You could save yourself a nickel on a $10 purchase by rejecting it, but you might be glad you didn’t next time you walk to your car in a dark parking lot or hear something weird outside your house in the middle of the night. How many times have you asked yourself, “Where’s a cop when you need one?”
With a yes vote, it’s more likely there will be one at exactly the right time.
