If there was such a thing as a magazine called Parking Garage Fancy or Parking Garage Illustrated, its writers would be advised to visit St. Joseph for a cover story.
The new parking garage at Eighth and Felix streets is quite a sight, with its masonry façade, its large windows for gazing at retail merchandise and even some exterior artwork to break up the monotony. The structure is, however, not filled to capacity. Some of its commercial frontage remains unoccupied, and let’s just say you won’t waste all day looking for a spot in the parking area.
Mosaic Life Care built the facility to accommodate the influx of employees when some of its business operations moved into the German-American Building. In hindsight, those of us who work next door can’t help but be of mixed opinions on the parking/retail structure (some bristle at calling it a garage). It marked a significant investment and a big improvement from the unsafe and deteriorating eyesore that it replaced.
But it didn’t quite live up to the expectation of attracting a Downtown grocery store and generating increased business activity nearby. Whether that was the fault of Mosaic, the city or the general public’s wishful thinking is a matter of debate. The city’s central business core has seen its share of progress over the years, from apartment units (both market and affordable rate), streetscape upgrades, Mosaic’s business expansion and restaurants.
Progress can be incremental, but the next two improvements will be big ones. A developer promises to demolish the old hotel near the riverfront to put a Courtyard by Marriott in its place.
Just a few blocks away, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation is building a Children’s Discovery Center in the old Plymouth Building. Plans call for a space that once housed an old pool hall to include exhibits, a rooftop “exploratorium,” a café and traveling exhibits. The goal is to attract children and families to St. Joseph.
The city has played a major role in this development with $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds being provided directly to the Discovery Center project, another $1.5 million for nearby revitalization efforts and now $35,000, also in ARPA money, to purchase adjacent property for an as-yet-to-be announced use.
The city said the goal for the adjacent property is to improve access to the Discovery Center in some way, possibly with parking or a driveway. Knowing that Downtown progress comes in small doses, this latest city expenditure is one that’s worth the modest outlay.
Our only suggestion: Please, please, please don’t make it another parking garage.
